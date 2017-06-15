The bridge will help connect southwes...

The bridge will help connect southwest Austin into downtown

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Checking out a new and exciting perspective of the Barton Creek Greenbelt should be added to your Austin bucket list. The Schlemmer family have already crossed it off their list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maria rincon garcia 12 hr I smelling fart 6
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... Wed Old fart 6
Jesse Galvan Wed Farts r good 6
News Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa... Jun 13 America is farting 2
Review: Team Heritage Motorsports | Action Spor... Jun 12 Stretch Fartstrong 2
Can’t Afford That New Roof? Check Out These Fin... Jun 12 Farter on the foof 2
Online Focus Groups - $100 Compensation Jun 12 Prune farts 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,786,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC