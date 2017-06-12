The 8 coolest Austin spots for poolside sips
Sometimes the only way to escape the summer heat is to cool down by a pool, drink in hand. Here are the best Austin spots where you can sip a frosty summer drink, poolside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maria rincon garcia
|6 hr
|I smelling fart
|6
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Wed
|Old fart
|6
|Jesse Galvan
|Wed
|Farts r good
|6
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Tue
|America is farting
|2
|Review: Team Heritage Motorsports | Action Spor...
|Mon
|Stretch Fartstrong
|2
|Can’t Afford That New Roof? Check Out These Fin...
|Jun 12
|Farter on the foof
|2
|Online Focus Groups - $100 Compensation
|Jun 12
|Prune farts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC