Texas governor revives 'bathroom bill' for special session

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces that there will be a special session of the Texas Legislature, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Austin, Texas. With the special session, beginning July 18, Gov. Abbott is reviving a so-called "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people after the last try ended with Republican lawmakers angry and deadlocked.

