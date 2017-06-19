Texas ex-track coach's discrimination lawsuit can go ahead

In this March 31, 2011, file photo, Texas women's head track and field coach Beverly Kearney smiles during practice in Austin, Texas. The Texas Supreme Court has refused to block a sex and race discrimination lawsuit filed against the University of Texas by former women's track coach Bev Kearney, who was forced out after the school learned of a romantic relationship with one of her athletes a decade earlier.

