Texas ex-track coach's discrimination lawsuit can go ahead
In this March 31, 2011, file photo, Texas women's head track and field coach Beverly Kearney smiles during practice in Austin, Texas. The Texas Supreme Court has refused to block a sex and race discrimination lawsuit filed against the University of Texas by former women's track coach Bev Kearney, who was forced out after the school learned of a romantic relationship with one of her athletes a decade earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roofing tar
|8 hr
|Build a fart
|6
|The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ...
|Jun 20
|FartPoopShart
|6
|The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill...
|Jun 19
|Slow fart cooking
|2
|Maria rincon garcia
|Jun 15
|I smelling fart
|6
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 14
|Old fart
|6
|Jesse Galvan
|Jun 14
|Farts r good
|6
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Jun 13
|America is farting
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC