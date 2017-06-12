Texas companies tie worker shortages ...

Texas companies tie worker shortages to immigration fears

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Frank Fuentes, chairman of the U.S. Hispanic Contractors Association, poses for a photo at the Texas Capitol where is was meeting with lawmakers, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Say Fuentes, "Projects are coming in late because we don't have enough labor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ... 18 hr 4wD Fart 4
Maria rincon garcia Jun 15 I smelling fart 6
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... Jun 14 Old fart 6
Jesse Galvan Jun 14 Farts r good 6
News Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa... Jun 13 America is farting 2
Review: Team Heritage Motorsports | Action Spor... Jun 12 Stretch Fartstrong 2
Can’t Afford That New Roof? Check Out These Fin... Jun 12 Farter on the foof 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,345 • Total comments across all topics: 281,833,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC