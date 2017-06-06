Texas a Most Wanted Sex Offendera has...

Texas a Most Wanted Sex Offendera has ties to Austin, Lakeway

A man added to Texas' 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list has ties to the Austin area and was last known to be living in Lakeway. The Department of Public Safety believes Kevin Travis Waddell, 54, who has been wanted by authorities since September 2015, may have left the state.

