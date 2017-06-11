Summer music camp lets girls shine, shred
One week ago, middle and high school-aged girls were cooped up in classrooms all across the city, eagerly watching the seconds hand on the clock tick down to summer. Now, under the radiating warmth of magenta stage lights and the expectant gaze of an audience of strangers, one of those girls steps forward and confidently wraps her hands around the mic in front of her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking tar atx
|21 hr
|Fart room
|4
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 9
|Fart smoke
|4
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|Jun 9
|As U fart
|22
|How Much Does a Roof Cost in Austin, TX
|Jun 7
|Covered farts
|2
|Darcy at Continental Parts Company
|May 30
|The fart
|6
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|May 30
|Want them farts
|59
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|May 30
|Fart seeker
|7
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC