Study finds pay for public college presidents up 5.3 percent
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2014, file photo, U.S. Navy Adm. William McRaven, the next chancellor of the University of Texas System, addresses the Texas Board of Regents, in Austin, Texas.
Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
3,174
Location hidden
|
#1 5 hrs ago
When we pay our teachers more than the football coach, we will have arrived as a civilized society.
|
|
#2 2 hrs ago
Yep and they still tell the students that they have to pay more tuition.
|
#3 58 min ago
Why do we need a College President anyway? Should be a 4 year contracts and if you are not doing your job good by. Colleges need to revamp. No longer Tenor!! To much protection for these Liberal professors to teach their Socialist BS and get away with it. We spend way to much money on sprots programs where the money intake goes to the teams and not to the schools classes. Oh BTW I was a jock but paying 20,000 a year is idiotic to listen to some drug brain dead moron from the 60's to the 80's spouting their Anti Republican , Anti Cop and Anti Government Rhetoric is not what I pay for my kids to be educated on.
|
|
