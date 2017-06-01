Students graduate from UT-Austin at s...

Students graduate from UT-Austin at spring 2017 commencement.

Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

University of Texas System Chancellor Bill McRaven wants to increase the number of out-of-state students attending UT Austin, he said Thursday at an event held by KXAN media partner Texas Tribune. "The question is do we have the right balance here in Texas?" McRaven said to Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith.

