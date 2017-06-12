Step Inside Austin's Newest Whiskey Haven Seven Grand, Now Open
Los Angeles whiskey bar Seven Grand picked Austin for its third expansion. The East 7th bar, which is now open, focuses only on the brown spirit, so much so five whiskey classic cocktails, from the old fashioned to mint julep, aren't even on the menu.
