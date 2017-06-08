Ride hailing app Fasten celebrates 1 ...

Ride hailing app Fasten celebrates 1 year in Austin with free brunch, booze...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

The big news of the month on the ride hailing front, is the return of Uber and Lyft to the Austin scene , following the passage of House Bill 100, which overturns local ride-hailing laws like Austin's and Houston's and puts the services under state rules. But Fasten, one of the companies that established a foothold in Austin when the transportation giants left town last year, is celebrating a year in town on June 17 with Fasten Fest, a free party at Fair Market that includes free brunch, free booze and a stacked roster of musicians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Much Does a Roof Cost in Austin, TX Wed Covered farts 2
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... Jun 6 Enjoy farts 2
Seeking tar atx Jun 2 Fart tar 2
Darcy at Continental Parts Company May 30 The fart 6
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... May 30 Want them farts 59
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman May 30 Fart seeker 7
Blue footballs May 27 Biggie farts 4
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,592 • Total comments across all topics: 281,626,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC