Ride hailing app Fasten celebrates 1 year in Austin with free brunch, booze...

The big news of the month on the ride hailing front, is the return of Uber and Lyft to the Austin scene , following the passage of House Bill 100, which overturns local ride-hailing laws like Austin's and Houston's and puts the services under state rules. But Fasten, one of the companies that established a foothold in Austin when the transportation giants left town last year, is celebrating a year in town on June 17 with Fasten Fest, a free party at Fair Market that includes free brunch, free booze and a stacked roster of musicians.

