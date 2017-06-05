Reward offered for info on sex offender with Austin ties, authorities say
A sex offender with Austin ties, 54-year-old Kevin Travis Waddell , has been added to the Texas Department of Public Safety's 10 most wanted sex offenders list. Waddell is wanted for violating parole violation, failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements, and possessing a controlled substance, officials said in a statement Tuesday.
