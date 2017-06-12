Report: Smiling Austin man accused of assaulting girlfriend with

Dallas woman Nancy Suzanne Duarte, whose smiling mugshot made the rounds on social media this week, tried to burn down a yoga studio Saturday in order to "get rid of the devil's temple" that brought her "so much pain and suffering." Duarte, 41, told CBS DFW she smiled in the mugshot in attempt to let go of anger associated with years-long disputes with two men affiliated with American Power Yoga who she claims have routinely harassed her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.