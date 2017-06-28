Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin used her ...

Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin used her Facebook page to question...

One of Austin's state lawmakers is making waves once again, questioning on Facebook whether an Austin bank racially profiled her as she tries to cash a very large check. Already facing an indictment for misusing public funds and tampering with government records, Democratic State Rep. Dawnna Dukes promised to resign from her seat at the beginning of the session.

