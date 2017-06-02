RAS Day 2017 returns as a two-day fest

In 2013, the City of Austin declared August 29 Riders Against the Storm Day and every year since the husband/wife hip-hop crew has celebrated with a throwdown at Kenny Dorham's Backyard. This year the event expands to two days, adding a concert at Empire Garage the night before the main event, a family-friendly, multi-cultural wellness festival in East Austin, very intentionally designed to bring love, light and healing to artists, activists and the community at large.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.