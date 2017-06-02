RAS Day 2017 returns as a two-day fest

RAS Day 2017 returns as a two-day fest

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

In 2013, the City of Austin declared August 29 Riders Against the Storm Day and every year since the husband/wife hip-hop crew has celebrated with a throwdown at Kenny Dorham's Backyard. This year the event expands to two days, adding a concert at Empire Garage the night before the main event, a family-friendly, multi-cultural wellness festival in East Austin, very intentionally designed to bring love, light and healing to artists, activists and the community at large.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking tar atx Fri Fart tar 2
Darcy at Continental Parts Company May 30 The fart 6
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... May 30 Want them farts 59
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman May 30 Fart seeker 7
Blue footballs May 27 Biggie farts 4
Trumps Covering Up Something May 26 Sum farts 4 all 19
Austin Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Sharing a fart 4
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,697 • Total comments across all topics: 281,499,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC