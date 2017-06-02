RAS Day 2017 returns as a two-day fest
In 2013, the City of Austin declared August 29 Riders Against the Storm Day and every year since the husband/wife hip-hop crew has celebrated with a throwdown at Kenny Dorham's Backyard. This year the event expands to two days, adding a concert at Empire Garage the night before the main event, a family-friendly, multi-cultural wellness festival in East Austin, very intentionally designed to bring love, light and healing to artists, activists and the community at large.
