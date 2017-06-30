Rainey bar incident reminds us that hate lurks, even in Austin
Yet we know it lurks and it simmers, boiling until it explodes, jolting us out of our comfort zones, letting us know in no uncertain terms again that it is there, always there. We were reminded of this again this week when reports surfaced about racially charged and sexist social media posts allegedly coming from the accounts of a Rainey Street bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|1 hr
|J Valdez Fart
|2
|The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill...
|14 hr
|Fart smell
|4
|8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth...
|Thu
|Fart Worx
|6
|Roofing tar
|Jun 24
|Build a fart
|6
|The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ...
|Jun 20
|FartPoopShart
|6
|Maria rincon garcia
|Jun 15
|I smelling fart
|6
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 14
|Old fart
|6
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC