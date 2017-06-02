Princess Bride,' - Galaxy Quest' and ...

Princess Bride,' - Galaxy Quest' and A Giant Dog highlight Sound and Cinema...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

Ever wanted to see "The Princess Bride" on the Long Center lawn preceded by a performance by a Cake cover band called Icing? The Alamo Drafthouse and Do512 announced the fifth season of their free summer event series, Sound & Cinema. The series pairs great movies with hand-picked Texas bands, who perform a musical tribute to the movie prior to the outdoor screening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking tar atx 2 hr Fart tar 2
Darcy at Continental Parts Company May 30 The fart 6
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... May 30 Want them farts 59
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman May 30 Fart seeker 7
Blue footballs May 27 Biggie farts 4
Trumps Covering Up Something May 26 Sum farts 4 all 19
Austin Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Sharing a fart 4
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC