Police ask for your help finding southeast Austin bank robbery suspect

A suspect accused of robbing a Capital One Bank in southeast Austin on Monday is being sought by police, who have released surveillance video of the man. Officers say the suspect, described as a 6-foot-tall black male in his 20s with short hair, entered the Capital One branch at 2301 E. Riverside Dr. at 2:15 p.m. and demanded money.

