Pilot pleads guilty to flying marijuana into Central Texas from Oregon
An Austin pilot who was caught transporting hydroponic marijuana from Oregon to Central Texas earlier this year is facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug charges in Austin, Wednesday. Wayne Douglas Brunet, 64, was arrested at the Llano Municipal Airport on March 20 after authorities determined he had a "suspicious flight pattern" from Medford, Oregon.
