Photos: The BP MS 150 takes place in ...

Photos: The BP MS 150 takes place in Austin on April 30, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Austin American-Statesman

Michael Guillory, of Houston, carried the ashes of his wife Keri Guillory in a wooden cremation box across the finish line of the BP MS 150. A motorist struck them both, injuring him and killing her, while they were on a training ride in Waller County last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... 8 hr Enjoy farts 2
Seeking tar atx Jun 2 Fart tar 2
Darcy at Continental Parts Company May 30 The fart 6
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... May 30 Want them farts 59
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman May 30 Fart seeker 7
Blue footballs May 27 Biggie farts 4
Trumps Covering Up Something May 26 Sum farts 4 all 19
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,613 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC