Parents of teen killed walking in Aus...

Parents of teen killed walking in Austin crosswalk last year sue driver, city

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The parents of a 14-year-old boy killed last year in northwest Austin while walking his bicycle acros s an intersection filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Travis County suing the city of Austin and the driver who struck him. Eric and Anna Bauereis claim their son, Alexei Bauereis, was walking his bicycle through a crosswalk at the intersection of Rustic Rock Drive and Spicewood Springs Road around 10:13 p.m. June 7, 2016, when oncoming driver Mason Currah failed to yield and failed to slow down at a yellow flashing traffic signal, thus striking and killing the teen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ... 2 hr Osama Obama YaMama 3
Maria rincon garcia Thu I smelling fart 6
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... Jun 14 Old fart 6
Jesse Galvan Jun 14 Farts r good 6
News Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa... Jun 13 America is farting 2
Review: Team Heritage Motorsports | Action Spor... Jun 12 Stretch Fartstrong 2
Can’t Afford That New Roof? Check Out These Fin... Jun 12 Farter on the foof 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,686 • Total comments across all topics: 281,811,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC