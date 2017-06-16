Parents of teen killed walking in Austin crosswalk last year sue driver, city
The parents of a 14-year-old boy killed last year in northwest Austin while walking his bicycle acros s an intersection filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Travis County suing the city of Austin and the driver who struck him. Eric and Anna Bauereis claim their son, Alexei Bauereis, was walking his bicycle through a crosswalk at the intersection of Rustic Rock Drive and Spicewood Springs Road around 10:13 p.m. June 7, 2016, when oncoming driver Mason Currah failed to yield and failed to slow down at a yellow flashing traffic signal, thus striking and killing the teen.
