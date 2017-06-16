P o de Queijo Hits Austin

P o de Queijo Hits Austin

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Austin Chronicle

Light and flaky, the Brazilian cheese bread at Lua Brazil molds into irresistibly scented globes as they sit in the portable toaster oven at owner Christiano Prado's market stall. Whiffs of parmesan and spices drift lazily through the tepid Austin air and entice passersby to stop for a bite of breakfast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maria rincon garcia 2 hr i get jiggy 3
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... 22 hr Old fart 6
Jesse Galvan Wed Farts r good 6
News Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa... Tue America is farting 2
Review: Team Heritage Motorsports | Action Spor... Mon Stretch Fartstrong 2
Can’t Afford That New Roof? Check Out These Fin... Jun 12 Farter on the foof 2
Online Focus Groups - $100 Compensation Jun 12 Prune farts 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,395 • Total comments across all topics: 281,772,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC