P o de Queijo Hits Austin
Light and flaky, the Brazilian cheese bread at Lua Brazil molds into irresistibly scented globes as they sit in the portable toaster oven at owner Christiano Prado's market stall. Whiffs of parmesan and spices drift lazily through the tepid Austin air and entice passersby to stop for a bite of breakfast.
