One of East Austin's last cantinas stars in upcoming documentary
For decades, East Austin was home to a thriving community with countless small businesses, neighborhood bars, community centers, and restaurants that catered to Mexican American families with proud Texas roots. In the last decade or so, heavy gentrification has changed the landscape of the neighborhood, forcing residents to sell their homes and close their businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking tar atx
|44 min
|Fart tar
|2
|Darcy at Continental Parts Company
|May 30
|The fart
|6
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|May 30
|Want them farts
|59
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|May 30
|Fart seeker
|7
|Blue footballs
|May 27
|Biggie farts
|4
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|May 26
|Sum farts 4 all
|19
|Austin Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Sharing a fart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC