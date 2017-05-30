One of East Austin's last cantinas st...

One of East Austin's last cantinas stars in upcoming documentary

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

For decades, East Austin was home to a thriving community with countless small businesses, neighborhood bars, community centers, and restaurants that catered to Mexican American families with proud Texas roots. In the last decade or so, heavy gentrification has changed the landscape of the neighborhood, forcing residents to sell their homes and close their businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking tar atx 44 min Fart tar 2
Darcy at Continental Parts Company May 30 The fart 6
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... May 30 Want them farts 59
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman May 30 Fart seeker 7
Blue footballs May 27 Biggie farts 4
Trumps Covering Up Something May 26 Sum farts 4 all 19
Austin Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Sharing a fart 4
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,402 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC