New luxury hotel will transform this ...

New luxury hotel will transform this landmark Central Austin estate

6 hrs ago

The Commodore Perry Estate, a historic landmark in the heart of Central Austin, will enter a new phase with the development of a small luxury hotel, opening mid-2019 and operated by the high-end Auberge Resorts Collection. the former home Edgar and Lutie Perry.

