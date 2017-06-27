New hotel from mega brand opens doors at Austin airport
New accommodations for travelers are available right on the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport campus. After a soft opening in May, Hyatt Place Austin Airport held a grand opening celebration June 21. The hotel, located at 9532 Spirit of Austin Ln., features 139 guestrooms, a restaurant space, a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor pool, and 1,937 square feet of flexible event space.
