New hotel from mega brand opens doors at Austin airport

New accommodations for travelers are available right on the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport campus. After a soft opening in May, Hyatt Place Austin Airport held a grand opening celebration June 21. The hotel, located at 9532 Spirit of Austin Ln., features 139 guestrooms, a restaurant space, a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor pool, and 1,937 square feet of flexible event space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.