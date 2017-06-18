New book chronicles the achievements of Black Austinites
Book publisher Anita Roberts joined KXAN's Gigi Barnett in studio on June 18, 2017 to discuss the new book, "Achievements in Black Austin. A new book, Achievements in Black Austin, will be revealed at an event today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ...
|Sat
|4wD Fart
|4
|Maria rincon garcia
|Jun 15
|I smelling fart
|6
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 14
|Old fart
|6
|Jesse Galvan
|Jun 14
|Farts r good
|6
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Jun 13
|America is farting
|2
|Review: Team Heritage Motorsports | Action Spor...
|Jun 12
|Stretch Fartstrong
|2
|Can’t Afford That New Roof? Check Out These Fin...
|Jun 12
|Farter on the foof
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC