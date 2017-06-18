New book chronicles the achievements ...

New book chronicles the achievements of Black Austinites

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Book publisher Anita Roberts joined KXAN's Gigi Barnett in studio on June 18, 2017 to discuss the new book, "Achievements in Black Austin. A new book, Achievements in Black Austin, will be revealed at an event today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ... Sat 4wD Fart 4
Maria rincon garcia Jun 15 I smelling fart 6
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... Jun 14 Old fart 6
Jesse Galvan Jun 14 Farts r good 6
News Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa... Jun 13 America is farting 2
Review: Team Heritage Motorsports | Action Spor... Jun 12 Stretch Fartstrong 2
Can’t Afford That New Roof? Check Out These Fin... Jun 12 Farter on the foof 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,860,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC