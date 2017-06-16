New a solar-readya requirements add t...

New a solar-readya requirements add to Austin building costs

Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Come Oct. 1, virtually all new homes and commercial buildings in Austin will need to be built "solar-ready." That means they must have enough space on their roofs to add solar panels.

Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

