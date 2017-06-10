Neko Case, Brandi Carlile, Trombone Shorty on ACL Hall of Fame bill | Austin...
Neko Case will help honor this year's inductees into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame in October. Erika Rich for American-Statesman 2013 Neko Case, Brandi Carlile and Trombone Shorty have been added to the lineup for the fourth annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame show at ACL Live on October 25, the long-running television show announced Tuesday.
