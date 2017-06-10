Most wanted sex offender convicted in...

Most wanted sex offender convicted in Potter County caught

A man convicted in the early 1990s of sexual assault in Potter County has been captured after being placed on the Department of Public Safety's Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list last week. Kevin Travis Waddell, also known as Kevin Travis Brewster, 54, had been wanted by the DPS since September 22, 2015, when multiple warrants were issued for his arrest - a parole warrant was issued by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, and the Travis County Sheriff's Office issued warrants for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements and Possession of a Controlled Substance .

