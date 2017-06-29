More arrests made in illegal game roo...

More arrests made in illegal game room operation sting in Austin

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

More warrants have been served after a three-month long surveillance operation of 53-year-old Chong Pak, who arrested at his Hutto home on Monday. A CrimeStopper tip to police in April claimed an illegal game room that was fenced in for security was operating at 602 Provines Dr. in north Austin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth... 1 hr I heard 5
Roofing tar Jun 24 Build a fart 6
The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ... Jun 20 FartPoopShart 6
News The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill... Jun 19 Slow fart cooking 2
Maria rincon garcia Jun 15 I smelling fart 6
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... Jun 14 Old fart 6
Jesse Galvan Jun 14 Farts r good 6
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Wildfires
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,598 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC