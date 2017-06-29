More arrests made in illegal game room operation sting in Austin
More warrants have been served after a three-month long surveillance operation of 53-year-old Chong Pak, who arrested at his Hutto home on Monday. A CrimeStopper tip to police in April claimed an illegal game room that was fenced in for security was operating at 602 Provines Dr. in north Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth...
|1 hr
|I heard
|5
|Roofing tar
|Jun 24
|Build a fart
|6
|The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ...
|Jun 20
|FartPoopShart
|6
|The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill...
|Jun 19
|Slow fart cooking
|2
|Maria rincon garcia
|Jun 15
|I smelling fart
|6
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 14
|Old fart
|6
|Jesse Galvan
|Jun 14
|Farts r good
|6
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC