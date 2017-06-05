Mexican Restaurant Polvos Brings Marg...

Mexican Restaurant Polvos Brings Margaritas and Fajitas to Downtown Austin

Mexican restaurant Polvos is taking over European restaurant Prelog's old home in the Austin 360 building in downtown Austin on Nueces Street, as noted by a tipster. Owner Oscar Linares confirmed the expansion to Eater.

