Manor police arrest man for leaving p...

Manor police arrest man for leaving puppy in hot car at a Wal-Mart

6 hrs ago

Manor police officers and a deputy from the Travis County Sheriff's Office rescued an eight-week-old puppy from a locked car in a Wal-Mart parking lot Saturday afternoon, according to a report by the Manor Police Department. It happened at about 4:08 p.m. at the store at 11923 US Highway 290 near FM 973 when a caller reported seeing a blond-colored puppy inside of a Ford Focus that was not running just as the temperature in Austin hit 100 degrees for the first time this year.

