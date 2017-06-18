Manor police arrest man for leaving puppy in hot car at a Wal-Mart
Manor police officers and a deputy from the Travis County Sheriff's Office rescued an eight-week-old puppy from a locked car in a Wal-Mart parking lot Saturday afternoon, according to a report by the Manor Police Department. It happened at about 4:08 p.m. at the store at 11923 US Highway 290 near FM 973 when a caller reported seeing a blond-colored puppy inside of a Ford Focus that was not running just as the temperature in Austin hit 100 degrees for the first time this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ...
|Sat
|4wD Fart
|4
|Maria rincon garcia
|Jun 15
|I smelling fart
|6
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 14
|Old fart
|6
|Jesse Galvan
|Jun 14
|Farts r good
|6
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Jun 13
|America is farting
|2
|Review: Team Heritage Motorsports | Action Spor...
|Jun 12
|Stretch Fartstrong
|2
|Can’t Afford That New Roof? Check Out These Fin...
|Jun 12
|Farter on the foof
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC