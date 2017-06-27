Man behind Fisher affirmative action ...

Man behind Fisher affirmative action case files new lawsuit against UT-Austin

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

Abigail Fisher, right, plaintiff in Fisher v. University of Texas, leaves the U.S. Supreme Court with Edward Blum of the Project on Fair Representation after oral arguments in the case, in Washington, D.C., Dec. 9, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roofing tar Jun 24 Build a fart 6
The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ... Jun 20 FartPoopShart 6
News The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill... Jun 19 Slow fart cooking 2
Maria rincon garcia Jun 15 I smelling fart 6
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... Jun 14 Old fart 6
Jesse Galvan Jun 14 Farts r good 6
News Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa... Jun 13 America is farting 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for Travis County was issued at June 27 at 1:08PM CDT

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,157 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC