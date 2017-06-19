Longtime Restaurant Opal Divine's Mak...

Longtime Restaurant Opal Divine's Makes Its Return to South Austin

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Eater

After shuttering last winter, Opal Divine's is back in South Austin, this time within the Best Western hotel right before East Oltorf along I-35's frontage road. Known as Opal Divine's Austin Grill , the menu remains the same, with a mix of burgers, Southwestern entrees, brunch, cocktails, and beer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill... 11 hr Slow fart cooking 2
The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ... Jun 17 4wD Fart 4
Maria rincon garcia Jun 15 I smelling fart 6
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... Jun 14 Old fart 6
Jesse Galvan Jun 14 Farts r good 6
News Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa... Jun 13 America is farting 2
Review: Team Heritage Motorsports | Action Spor... Jun 12 Stretch Fartstrong 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,017 • Total comments across all topics: 281,890,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC