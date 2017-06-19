Longtime Restaurant Opal Divine's Makes Its Return to South Austin
After shuttering last winter, Opal Divine's is back in South Austin, this time within the Best Western hotel right before East Oltorf along I-35's frontage road. Known as Opal Divine's Austin Grill , the menu remains the same, with a mix of burgers, Southwestern entrees, brunch, cocktails, and beer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill...
|11 hr
|Slow fart cooking
|2
|The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ...
|Jun 17
|4wD Fart
|4
|Maria rincon garcia
|Jun 15
|I smelling fart
|6
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 14
|Old fart
|6
|Jesse Galvan
|Jun 14
|Farts r good
|6
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Jun 13
|America is farting
|2
|Review: Team Heritage Motorsports | Action Spor...
|Jun 12
|Stretch Fartstrong
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC