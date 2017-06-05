LA Whiskey Bar Seven Grand Storms Into Austin
Seven Grand , one of Los Angeles' top whiskey-obsessed cocktail bars, is making its way into Austin with a Texas expansion on East 7th Street . There's no set opening date yet, but expect it to debut sometime soon.
