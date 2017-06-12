Jury selection begins for man charged in 2014 east Austin murder
One of the men charged in connection to a 2014 murder at the Walnut Creek Apartments in east Austin will soon go to trial, according to a Travis County court clerk. Jury selection began Monday for Allen Townsend, 28, who was charged with capital murder in conjunction with Terry Stowers for the murder of 31-year-old Lequince Tomlin.
