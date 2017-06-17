Johnston HS grads protest Eastside Memorial HS move to make room for LASA
Long-time East Austinites spent Saturday afternoon protesting a plan to move Eastside Memorial High School to a new location. During bond discussions last week at the Austin Independent School District board meeting, the administration talked about turning the current Eastside Memorial campus into the permanent home for the top-ranked Liberal Arts and Science Academy.
