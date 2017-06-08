Increased illegal parking fines during Austin festivals proposed
Some changes could be in store for several parks in Austin when it comes to parking and vending during special events. On Thursday, Austin's city council will consider several recommendations from the Parkland Events Task Force, a group formed by the council in 2015 to explore best uses for park space and the impact events have on the parks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Much Does a Roof Cost in Austin, TX
|Wed
|Covered farts
|2
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 6
|Enjoy farts
|2
|Seeking tar atx
|Jun 2
|Fart tar
|2
|Darcy at Continental Parts Company
|May 30
|The fart
|6
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|May 30
|Want them farts
|59
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|May 30
|Fart seeker
|7
|Blue footballs
|May 27
|Biggie farts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC