Hurricane disaster training in Austin on June 5, 2017.
Hurricane season is here and the Texas Department of Public Safety's Emergency Management Division is preparing for the worst. At the state operation's center in Austin, 30 state agencies are participating in a training exercise to make sure Texas is ready for a major hurricane strike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|4 hr
|Enjoy farts
|2
|Seeking tar atx
|Jun 2
|Fart tar
|2
|Darcy at Continental Parts Company
|May 30
|The fart
|6
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|May 30
|Want them farts
|59
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|May 30
|Fart seeker
|7
|Blue footballs
|May 27
|Biggie farts
|4
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|May 26
|Sum farts 4 all
|19
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC