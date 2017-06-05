How the Hepatitis A tuna recall could affect restaurants across Austin
The FDA issued a recall for frozen tuna last week that, on first glance, might not seem like that big of a deal. The agency discovered tuna sold in California, Texas and Oklahoma that had been contaminated with Hepatitis A, a viral liver disease that can cause mild to severe illness, according to the World Health Organization .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking tar atx
|Jun 2
|Fart tar
|2
|Darcy at Continental Parts Company
|May 30
|The fart
|6
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|May 30
|Want them farts
|59
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|May 30
|Fart seeker
|7
|Blue footballs
|May 27
|Biggie farts
|4
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|May 26
|Sum farts 4 all
|19
|Austin Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Sharing a fart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC