Hot Dog Spot Frank Is Opening in Urban Outfitters' Space 24 Twenty
The shuttering of Urban Outfitters' Space 24 Twenty 's two restaurants from out-of-town chefs, Pizzeria Vetri and Symon's Burger Joint, is making room for the opening of two Austin spots: hot dog/sausage kings Frank and trailer Lucky Lab Coffee 's first cafe, all to be found on the Drag. It looks like the retail company is now banking on local names for the Texas " lifestyle concept ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maria rincon garcia
|9 hr
|Open fart nostrils
|2
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|13 hr
|Old fart
|6
|Jesse Galvan
|17 hr
|Farts r good
|6
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Tue
|America is farting
|2
|Review: Team Heritage Motorsports | Action Spor...
|Mon
|Stretch Fartstrong
|2
|Can’t Afford That New Roof? Check Out These Fin...
|Jun 12
|Farter on the foof
|2
|Online Focus Groups - $100 Compensation
|Jun 12
|Prune farts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC