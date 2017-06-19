Here's your quick history of Austin's most extreme weather ever

Austin has it all when it comes to weather conditions - punishing heat, prolonged periods of drought followed by intense periods of flooding, dangerous tornadoes, damaging hail, and the occasional snow and ice. The old Lone Star adage, "If you don't like the weather, just wait a day, it will change," rings true for Austin, although it's a given that in June, July, and August, it will be hot.

