Group of cyclists mowed down by driver in southeast Austin
A man and woman are both behind bars accused of hitting a group of bicyclists in southeast Austin Saturday morning. Austin police say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at South Pleasant Valley Road and Elmont Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can’t Afford That New Roof? Check Out These Fin...
|1 hr
|ericaustinroofer
|1
|Online Focus Groups - $100 Compensation
|4 hr
|idrissathiam01
|1
|Seeking tar atx
|Sun
|Fart room
|4
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 9
|Fart smoke
|4
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|Jun 9
|As U fart
|22
|How Much Does a Roof Cost in Austin, TX
|Jun 7
|Covered farts
|2
|Darcy at Continental Parts Company
|May 30
|The fart
|6
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC