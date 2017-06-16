Gilbert & Sullivan Austin are taking on Gilbert & Sullivan's classic "The Pirates of Penzance.
My interest in live theater has always skewed towards the performative, experimental and experiential , with a love for actors, poetry and subtle emotions. Gilbert & Sullivan, with their deliberately over-the-top comic operas, never appealed to me, and their production today seems to appeal to fans of classical music and opera more than followers of musical theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ...
|10 hr
|Jeep farts
|2
|Maria rincon garcia
|Thu
|I smelling fart
|6
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 14
|Old fart
|6
|Jesse Galvan
|Jun 14
|Farts r good
|6
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Jun 13
|America is farting
|2
|Review: Team Heritage Motorsports | Action Spor...
|Jun 12
|Stretch Fartstrong
|2
|Can’t Afford That New Roof? Check Out These Fin...
|Jun 12
|Farter on the foof
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC