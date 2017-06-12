Gary Clark Jr. picks Austin upstart Jackie Venson to open tour dates |...
Jackie Venson will open a handful of shows on Gary Clark Jr.'s tour this summer and fall. RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN Rising Austin blues star Jackie Venson already has had a few high-profile opportunities, including some choice opening slots in 2014 after winning the Modern Southern Music contest and a 2016 guest appearance on "Late Night With Stephen Colbert" backing Anderson Paak and Mac Miller.
