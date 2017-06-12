Gary Clark Jr. picks Austin upstart J...

Gary Clark Jr. picks Austin upstart Jackie Venson to open tour dates |...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

Jackie Venson will open a handful of shows on Gary Clark Jr.'s tour this summer and fall. RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN Rising Austin blues star Jackie Venson already has had a few high-profile opportunities, including some choice opening slots in 2014 after winning the Modern Southern Music contest and a 2016 guest appearance on "Late Night With Stephen Colbert" backing Anderson Paak and Mac Miller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can’t Afford That New Roof? Check Out These Fin... 2 hr Farter on the foof 2
Online Focus Groups - $100 Compensation 2 hr Prune farts 2
Seeking tar atx Sun Fart room 4
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... Jun 9 Fart smoke 4
Trumps Covering Up Something Jun 9 As U fart 22
How Much Does a Roof Cost in Austin, TX Jun 7 Covered farts 2
Darcy at Continental Parts Company May 30 The fart 6
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,016 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC