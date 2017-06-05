Funky iconic Austin taco spot not clo...

Funky iconic Austin taco spot not closing after all

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Longtime Austinites and visitors to the state capital will be pleased to know that Maria's Taco Xpress, a South Austin landmark, is not closing after all. Austin360.com reports that a wave of support following Maria Corbalan's announcement in February that she planned to sell her property, along with a failed deal and cold feet led her to reverse course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Much Does a Roof Cost in Austin, TX 15 hr Covered farts 2
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... Tue Enjoy farts 2
Seeking tar atx Jun 2 Fart tar 2
Darcy at Continental Parts Company May 30 The fart 6
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... May 30 Want them farts 59
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman May 30 Fart seeker 7
Blue footballs May 27 Biggie farts 4
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,506 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC