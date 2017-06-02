Frozen tuna believed to have been shi...

Frozen tuna believed to have been shipped to Central Texas retailers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The Food and Drug Administration is urging caution and beginning an investigation of frozen tuna shipped from Indonesia that may be tainted with the hepatitis A virus. The tuna is believed to have been shipped to Austin and New Braunfels The FDA has issued a recall for frozen yellowfin tuna steaks from Sustainable Seafood Company and yellowfin tuna cubes from Santa Cruz Seafood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking tar atx Fri Fart tar 2
Darcy at Continental Parts Company May 30 The fart 6
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... May 30 Want them farts 59
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman May 30 Fart seeker 7
Blue footballs May 27 Biggie farts 4
Trumps Covering Up Something May 26 Sum farts 4 all 19
Austin Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Sharing a fart 4
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,944 • Total comments across all topics: 281,498,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC