Frozen tuna believed to have been shipped to Central Texas retailers
The Food and Drug Administration is urging caution and beginning an investigation of frozen tuna shipped from Indonesia that may be tainted with the hepatitis A virus. The tuna is believed to have been shipped to Austin and New Braunfels The FDA has issued a recall for frozen yellowfin tuna steaks from Sustainable Seafood Company and yellowfin tuna cubes from Santa Cruz Seafood.
