Fonda San Miguel chef and co-founder Miguel Ravago has died
Miguel Ravago ,chef of Fonda San Miguel ,with a welcoming smile at the well known front doors of the restaurant. Shelley Wood/American-Statesman 2003 One of the early leaders of the Austin culinary scene and a founder of seminal interior Mexican restaurant Fonda San Miguel, chef Miguel Ravago has died, according to friends of the chef.
