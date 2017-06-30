FILE - A fox in Austin

A family dog that was attacked by a rabid fox in San Marcos has to undergo a 90-day isolation period. The city of San Marcos says the attack happened on Wednesday, June 28 in the 1400 block of Wonder World Drive, near Interstate 35. The fox tested positive for rabies, which is the city's first non-bat rabies case on record.

