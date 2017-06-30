FILE - A fox in Austin
A family dog that was attacked by a rabid fox in San Marcos has to undergo a 90-day isolation period. The city of San Marcos says the attack happened on Wednesday, June 28 in the 1400 block of Wonder World Drive, near Interstate 35. The fox tested positive for rabies, which is the city's first non-bat rabies case on record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill...
|10 hr
|Fart smell
|4
|8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth...
|Thu
|Fart Worx
|6
|Roofing tar
|Jun 24
|Build a fart
|6
|The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ...
|Jun 20
|FartPoopShart
|6
|Maria rincon garcia
|Jun 15
|I smelling fart
|6
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 14
|Old fart
|6
|Jesse Galvan
|Jun 14
|Farts r good
|6
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC