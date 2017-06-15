Fatal crash on West Anderson Lane on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

Fifty-eight-year-old Sullins, driving a 2000 blue Honda Civic, was heading westbound in the 1300 block of West Anderson at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, just west of North Lamar Boulevard, when he veered to the left across the turn lane and into the path of a Toyota Tacoma, according to police. Sullins's vehicle crashed into the front of the Tacoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.